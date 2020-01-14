March 24, 1934 - January 10, 2020 Dorothy Hester "Dot" Duggins, 85, of Walkertown, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Love's United Methodist Church with Rev. Bruce Updyke and Rev. Tracy Schumpert officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the church. Dot was the dedicated and loving companion of Norwood Brock of Walkertown. She described the past eight years as the best years of her life. It was his love and loyalty that fueled her wish to remain at home during her illness. Her quality of life was exceptional as a direct result of his care. Survivors include her daughter, Amy Robertson and husband, Jason of Raleigh, NC; sons, David Duggins and wife, Cyndy of Youngsville, LA, Randy Duggins and wife, Beth of Dublin, GA, and Tod Duggins and wife, Margaret of Lewisville, NC; grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Chelsea, Kasey, Nicholas, Evan, and Avee Ann; and great-grandchildren, Cash, Reagan, and Lucas. Dot had an amazing life, starting with her humble beginnings in poverty on a farm in Belews Creek, NC. The fifth child of six, she loved her Hester siblings Earl, Mary, Jack, Margaret and Ben. Dot fell in love with designing and sewing her own clothes in high school through her home economics class. Her creative talent allowed her to afford a wardrobe that her family means could not provide. Dot married Leonard Neal Duggins at a young age and started their family. She selflessly devoted her life to raising her kids, putting their needs over her own each day. A woman before her time, she was an early yoga practitioner, avid reader and self-taught psychologist. Dot was a human and civil rights activist; for example, on farm workdays during the 1960's, she would not allow her family to eat separately from their farm workers. She insisted the group share dinner together, regardless of social status or race, progressive for that day and time in rural North Carolina. Dot was a distinguished artist; her medium was as varied as her unique works. Her paintings though acrylic and watercolor, brought to life stories of old homeplaces, landscapes and fragrant flowers. Her favorite days were teaching art to local children and doing crafts with her grandchildren. Dot was also a dynamic church and community leader. Her devout faith was demonstrated through her service on many committees, choirs, bazaars and fundraisers. She served eight years on the Walkertown council. Her contributions to long-term planning for the city ensured controlled business and residential growth for years to come. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Trellis Supportive Care and Home Loving Care, her niece Penny Everhart, and friends, neighbors and family who cared for and supported Mom through the past year. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love's United Methodist Church, 5280 Friendly Road, Walkertown, North Carolina 27051. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
