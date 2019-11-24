February 10, 1945 - November 16, 2019 Mr. Robert Jerry Dudley, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019 in Florida. Robert was born in Forsyth County, NC on February 10, 1945 to the late Calvin Arville and Viola Pinnix Dudley. He was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Bahnson Co. after 20 years of service and then was self-employed until retirement. Robert served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Preceding Robert in death along with his parents are 5 brothers, Clifton Pinnix, Tom, Ronald, Bill and Calvin Dudley, Jr., and a sister, Magdalene Hansley. Surviving Robert are 3 sisters, Creola Hall, Dora Turner and Dixie Coffey; 2 stepsons Anthony Hubbard (Terry) and John Billings; step-daughter Carolyn Billings; special grand-daughter Ruby Ann Billings; and Special companion and care giver Myra Ann Browning. Funeral service for Robert was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Gathering Place Church in Walnut Cove with interment at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope for The Warriors, 5101 Backlick Road, Annandale, VA 22003 B & B Funeral & Cremation Services 1528 National Highway, Thomasville, NC 27360
