October 23, 1932 - April 4, 2020 Margaret Yancey (Peggy) Dudley, widow of Charles Council Dudley, MD, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Peggy was born in Raleigh, NC, October 23, 1932 to Robert Gibbons and Margaret Hunter Yancey. She was a graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh and Duke University. After their marriage and birth of three children, they settled in Elkin, where she became a pillar of the community. She was a founding director and teacher of the pre-k and kindergarten at First United Methodist Church. Peggy was very active in Elkin Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder. Both she and Council devoted countless hours to Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry. Peggy was asked by the town of Elkin to design and oversee the children's playground; which was subsequently named Peggy's Playground. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Dudley was preceded in death by three children, Charles Council (Charlie) Dudley III, Frances Dudley Fite, and Robert Council Dudley; and brother Bobby Yancey. Surviving are her daughter, Hunter Dudley Darden; six grandchildren, Blythe Dudley Hilliard (husband Seth Hilliard), John Darden (wife Melissa Merritt-Darden), Tyler Darden, Caroline Fite, Charley Fite and Julia Fite; three great-grandchildren, Catherine, Victoria and Jack Darden; two step grandchildren, Arwen and Izzy; sonin-law, Harold Fite; and niece and nephews Liz Yancey, Vic Yancey, and Robbie Yancey. A private graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at her beloved Elkin Presbyterian Church. The family suggests that any memorials be made to: Elkin Presbyterian Church, 151 Hillcrest Dr., Elkin, NC, or Tri County Christian Crisis Ministry, 290 N. Bridge St., Elkin, 28621 Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com. John Kennedy is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. John Kennedy FSL 459 West Main St., Elkin, NC 28621
