October 24, 1956 - February 9, 2020 Mr. Robert Jerome Duckett, Jr., affectionately known as "Nooky" and "Duck," ended his earthly journey on February 9, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He retired from the City of Winston-Salem following after 30 years of service. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

