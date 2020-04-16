December 7, 1949 - April 9, 2020 Isaiah 57:1-2 Melvin Lepierre Dubose gained his wings April 9, 2020. Born Dec. 7 in Winston-Salem, NC and raised in Bronx, NY, he settled in Burlington, NC. Melvin is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Hawkins Dubose, father, Raymond Dubose, and brother, David Dubose. He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Tawauna and Baron Dubose; two grandsons, Tyreke and Tre'Shawn McIntyre; one granddaughter, Tamya McIntyre of W-S; brothers, Raymond, Teddy and Edward Dubose of NY; one sister, Hester Dubose of NY; and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Omega Funeral Service & Crematory LLC 2120 May Dr., Burlington, NC 27215

