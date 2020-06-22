December 9, 1958 - June 20, 2020 Mr. Fred Elton Driver, age 61 of Ronda passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the Covid -19 virus, a private service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ronda with Rev. Dennis Murphy officiating. Burial with funeral honors by the Brushy Mountain Marine Corps League Detachment 1187 will be in the cemetery. He was born December 9, 1958 in Forsyth County to the late Fred Travis Driver and Carolyn Myers Mathis. Fred was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Barbara Royal Driver of 25 years; and grandparents, Lee Roy and Mae Myers, and Jessie Driver and Mary Luna Lowery Driver; step daughter, Angela Munsey Byrd, and step-son Andy Munsey. Survivors include his parents, Carolyn and Don Mathis of Roaring River; son, Dustin Driver of East Bend, step-son, Bobby Munsey; grandchildren, Kyle Driver, Reanna Driver, LeRoy Driver, Jacob Driver, Colton Driver and Elly Mae Driver of East Bend; Leah Byrd, Labon Byrd and Luke Byrd of Wilkesboro; siblings, Marilyn Triplett (David) of Ronda, Dan Mathis of Ronda; Scotty Mathis of Independence, VA; Louise Mathis of Roaring River; Travis and Tim Driver of Faith, NC and special friend, Sherry Hudspeth of Roaring River, NC; also a special niece Megan McCormick (Chase) and a special nephew Cody Mathis (Cassie). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670, or Pleasant Grove UMU, or the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428 270 Armory Rd. North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
-
Along with laptops and white boards, schools will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and electrostatic sprayers
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately