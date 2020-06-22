December 9, 1958 - June 20, 2020 Mr. Fred Elton Driver, age 61 of Ronda passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the Covid -19 virus, a private service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ronda with Rev. Dennis Murphy officiating. Burial with funeral honors by the Brushy Mountain Marine Corps League Detachment 1187 will be in the cemetery. He was born December 9, 1958 in Forsyth County to the late Fred Travis Driver and Carolyn Myers Mathis. Fred was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Barbara Royal Driver of 25 years; and grandparents, Lee Roy and Mae Myers, and Jessie Driver and Mary Luna Lowery Driver; step daughter, Angela Munsey Byrd, and step-son Andy Munsey. Survivors include his parents, Carolyn and Don Mathis of Roaring River; son, Dustin Driver of East Bend, step-son, Bobby Munsey; grandchildren, Kyle Driver, Reanna Driver, LeRoy Driver, Jacob Driver, Colton Driver and Elly Mae Driver of East Bend; Leah Byrd, Labon Byrd and Luke Byrd of Wilkesboro; siblings, Marilyn Triplett (David) of Ronda, Dan Mathis of Ronda; Scotty Mathis of Independence, VA; Louise Mathis of Roaring River; Travis and Tim Driver of Faith, NC and special friend, Sherry Hudspeth of Roaring River, NC; also a special niece Megan McCormick (Chase) and a special nephew Cody Mathis (Cassie). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670, or Pleasant Grove UMU, or the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428 270 Armory Rd. North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

