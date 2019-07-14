October 23, 1933 - June 27, 2019 Mr. John Reese Drew, 85 of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at his home on June 27, 2019. He was born to Evelyn Blight Drew and Harry Mark Drew on October 23, 1933 in Johnstown, PA. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked for many years and eventually retired from AMP Inc. John was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing with his many friends in Winston-Salem, making golf trips to Myrtle Beach, and traveling to Pennsylvania to play in the AMPRA golf tournaments. He especially enjoyed trips to Scotland where he saw the Open and played the Olde Course. AMP was a large part of his life both working and after retirement. He was an active member of AMPRA the AMP Retiree Association, traveling to Pennsylvania to attend the annual Christmas luncheon and Pig Roast. He equally enjoyed the monthly AMP Retirees' monthly breakfasts and luncheons in Winston Salem. John was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Zimmer Drew; his son, John Reese Drew, Jr. and his brother Harry Mark Drew Jr. He is survived by his grandchildren Jeremy and Maike Drew; his niece, Catherine Drew of Maryland; his great nephew Drew Boken of Maryland; and many dear friends including Richard and Renee Hoffman of Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church on Cloverdale Ave. Lunch will be served after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the America Heart Association or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
