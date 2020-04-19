December 3, 1957 - April 14, 2020 Mr. Marvin Everette Draughn, Jr. 62, originally of Winston-Salem, NC passed away Monday night, April 13, 2020 at his home in High Point of natural causes. Marvin was born in Forsyth County to Mary Hawks Draughn and Marvin Everette Draughn, Sr. on December 3, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was married to Charlotte Allen and they were married for almost 28 years. Into this union was born one son, Eric Carson Draughn. Those family members to cherish his memories are his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Andres Valdez; son, Eric Carson Draughn; nephew, Joshua Tutterow and Joshua's children, Hunter and Hailey Tutterow and several cousins, aunts and uncles. Marvin worked at NAPA Auto Parts before retiring in 2007 due to disability. Marvin was a lover of all things cat and Santa Claus. Marvin will be remembered for his gentleness and wry wit. He loved building computers, music, especially blue grass, and sports, but loved ice hockey best. A memorial service will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Clemmons, NC with Mother Jamie Edwards presiding, as soon as possible due to recent shelter-in-place restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PACE of the Triad, Greensboro, NC, who were instrumental in making sure Marvin's care needs were met in his final years. "Forever and Always we will love you and you will be in our hearts." Your loving family. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

