September 19, 1929 - March 9, 2020 Mrs. Jewel "Judy" Willard Drane, 90, of Clemmons, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 19, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Maude Lee Weavil Willard and Luther Moses Willard. Mrs. Drane was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church where she enjoyed being part of the Quilting Ministry there and loved her Sunday School class. She worked for many years in the cafeteria at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Systems. Judy had many hobbies such as gardening, quilting and loving on her grandchildren. Mrs. Drane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Frank Drane; a great-grandson, A.J. Linville; five sisters and two brothers. Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Drane Hughes (Mike); a son, Johnny Drane (Tinky); three grandchildren, Holli Linville (Aubrey), Kasey Drane and Michael Hughes (Ania); two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Preston Linville; one sister, Eunice Rice; numerous nieces and nephews and Judy's beloved fur companion, "Prissy." A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Clemmons First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from one hour before the service at the church. Entombment will take place in Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.J. Linville Foundation, 206 West Fourth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clemmons First Baptist Church
3530 Clemmons Road
Clemmons, NC 27012
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:00PM
Clemmons First Baptist Church
3530 Clemmons Road
Clemmons, NC 27012
