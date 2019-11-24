May 19, 1961 - November 19, 2019 Winston-Salem- Ms. Cherryl "Pete" Jo Dozier, 58, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born May 19, 1961 in California, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Stambaugh Dozier. She was a life-long member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and was a graduate of Gospel Light Christian School. Ms. Dozier worked for 25 years in the geriatric nursing field. She enjoyed singing, listening to gospel music, cooking, and she loved everyone. Her children and her grandchildren were her heart and soul, she was the "Rock" of her family. Cherryl loved her Lord and Savior above all and was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her two daughters, Amanda Dozier and Sarah Dozier both of Winston-Salem; a son, Preston Puckett of Clemmons; five sisters; three brothers and seven grandchildren, Amaris, Isaiah, Neyamyah, Amileah, Azariah, Anylah and Amir. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday November 25, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 PM before the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately