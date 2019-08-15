July 4, 1938 - August 9, 2019 Allen Eugene "Gene" Doyle passed away on August 9, 2019. Gene was born on July 4, 1938, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Harry Doyle and Beulah Speer Doyle. Gene received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University in 1960, and his Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Utah in 1969. Gene was a veteran of the United States Army, and worked as a federal employee of the United States government for 30 years. In retirement, Gene enjoyed walking on the beach looking for shark teeth, and he especially loved spending time with his family. Gene was a philanthropist, and a member of the Samuel Wait Society at Wake Forest University. He and his wife Betty established a scholarship at his alma mater to assist needy students attending the School of Business. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers, Paul Doyle and Charles Doyle, and by his sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Simmons. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Greene Doyle, his son, Jeffrey Doyle, his daughter-in-law, Melissa Ellis, and by his two shining stars, his grand-daughters, Morgan Doyle and Mollie Doyle. Gene is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Apex Funeral Home, in Apex, North Carolina. Visitation and a reception will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made to the Allen E. Doyle and Betty G. Doyle Scholarship, care of Wake Forest University, P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27109. Apex Funeral Home and Crematory 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
More than 1,000 gathered to celebrate the life of a man shot to death outside a Winston-Salem restaurant
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately