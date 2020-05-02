July 8, 1944 - April 25, 2020 Cynthia Gilmore Douthit left this life to return to the open arms of God on April 25, 2020. Cynthia was born on July 8, 1944, in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Jerry C. Gilmore, Jr., and Frances Smith Gilmore. She attended the local schools and graduated from Atkins High School in 1962. She attended Russell's Business College, Johnson C. Smith University, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She graduated in 1966 from John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science in Nashville, Tennessee. Cynthia was the first licensed female funeral director and embalmer in Forsyth County. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church until she moved her membership to Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Twin City Funeral Directors, Central District Funeral Directors, the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of North Carolina, Incorporated, and the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Incorporated. Cynthia was a very proficient embalmer who demonstrated interest at the young age of six as she stood on a milk crate, observing her parents' hard work in the business. Cynthia, along with her mother, Frances, was one of the first females to drive hearses. Cynthia is survived by daughters, Mejii Denee Douthit and Meka Dahvia (Saladine) Douthit EL; three grandchildren, Tre' Kieran Douthit, Cala Denee' Douthit, and Kynadi Alexa Douthit; one step-grandchild, Marion EL; one great-grandchild, Ah'Liyah Devai Douthit; one brother/best friend, Jerry C. (Jeanette) Gilmore III; two devoted nieces, Donna Gilmore and Monica Lassiter; a devoted nephew, Jerry C. Gilmore IV; devoted cousins, Myra Toribio, Belinda Beatty, and Diana Mosley; a devoted former spouse, Thomie D. Douthit; a special sister, Bernice Poston; a special friend, Evalina Kimbrough; and a host of other relatives and friends. She will always forever be remembered for her unconditional love of others, non-judgmental perspective, her loyalty, and kind heart. A public viewing will be held at Douthit Funeral Services located at 515 Specialty Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2 pm-5 pm. A second public viewing will be held at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Home located at 1609 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 2 pm-5 pm. A private funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church with interment following at Evergreen Cemetery. Douthit Funeral Services 515 Specialty Park Drive Winston-Salem, NC 27105

