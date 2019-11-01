April 22, 1941 - October 29, 2019 Susan Ellen Ledwith Doumas was born in Brooklyn, New York to Vera Nunn Ledwith and Joseph Charles Ledwith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick Doumas, and grandson Tom Cook. She is survived by her children: Vera(Brad) Tucker, Joe (Delores) Doumas, Gena Doumas Cook, Steve Doumas grandchildren: Chris, Nick, Megan, Joseph, Sarah and great-grandchild Roahn, and beloved cat Nolan. Our mother was a proud daughter of the American Revolution and she loved her Stokes County heritage and loved her many cousins, aunts, and uncles. William Wallace's poem, "The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world" truly epitomizes our mother. Behind a great man is an even greater woman. She was the rock and backbone of our family upon which everything grew. She was a true friend, a faithful and supportive partner, a loving, dynamic, talented artist, a mother so gentle yet so fiercely protective of her family. Your children wish you a safe journey home to dad, we will miss you dearly. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Humane Society in honor of Susan and all of the furry felines she nursed back to health or gave a home. Visitation will be held at Salem Funeral and Cremation on Main Street on Saturday, November 2 from 11-12. A private family graveside service will be held on the family farm in Stokes County. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

