Douglas, Wanda Gail June 5, 1959 - September 12, 2019 Wanda Gail Douglas, 60, of Pinnacle, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home. She was born to Roy Manuel Adams and Roxie Mae Gunter Adams on June 5, 1959, in Forsyth County, NC. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, James Andrew Douglas; daughter and son-in-law, Mandy Gail Barnes and Wesley Barnes, daughter and daughter-in-law, Anna-Marie Margaret Harless and Jamie LaRue; one son, James Andrew Douglas, Jr.; one brother and sister-in-law, Roy Manuel Adams, Jr. and Brenda; three sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" Mabe, Barbara Kiger, and Betty Ann Butner, and four grandchildren, Emily Gail Barnes, Isabelle Grace Barnes, Tristan Lane Harless, and James Hayden Douglas Visitation will be held from 2:00 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, with the funeral service immediately following in the Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Douglas was a lively individual that loved her "grandbabies" and enjoyed talking about their many activities in football, tennis, dancing and taekwondo. An avid crafter, she created beautiful pieces of art that she shared with her family along with stories of her youth when she primed tobacco alongside her parents. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
