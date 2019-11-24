November 29, 1938 - November 20, 2019 Mr. Charlie Alfonzo Douglas, Sr. born on November 29, 1938 to the late Stout and Gertrude Douglas. He passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his residence. Charlie a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, attended Carver Consolidated High School, graduating in 1958, and joined the United States Army immediately after graduation. After completing a four-year stint in the armed service, Charlie went to work for R. J. Reynolds as a Mechanic for 17 years, and also operated his private home repair business. Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Landis and James Douglas; and sisters, Margaret Amos, Betty Amos, and Annette Reynolds. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 60 years, Dorothy King Douglas; son, Charlie Douglas, Jr.; grandsons, Jiwan Williamson and Charlie Douglas, III; five great-grandchildren, JahRiyah, Jiwan, Amir, Charlie, IV and Zaven; sister, Annie Ferguson; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James A. Gilliam of Antioch Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 2:30pm on Monday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately