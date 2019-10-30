July 31, 1957 - October 27, 2019 DOUGLAS PINE HALL David Jonathan Douglas, 62, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home. David was born on July 31, 1957 in Forsyth County to Everette and Mary Tesh Douglas. He was a mechanic and was often referred to as the "one arm bandit." David was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Christopher Douglas. David is survived by his parents, Everette and Mary Tesh Douglas; brother, Stephen M. Douglas (Donna); sister, Mary Beth Chilton (Scott); and a very special and faithful friend, Oscar Espino. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: North Point Baptist Church: 4980 University Pkwy., Winston-Salem, 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Douglas family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
