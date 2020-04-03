July 13, 1936 - April 1, 2020 East Bend Velna Hall Doub, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2020. She was born July 13, 1936 in Yadkin County to the late Avalon Evan Hall and Alta Jessup Hall. Velna graduated from Appalachian State University, and retired after 30 years from Yakin County School System as a Math teacher. She was a member at Baltimore United Methodist Church where she was once a Sunday School teacher. She loved music, and was once the Choir Director at church, as well as the East Bend Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Saylor Doub; daughter, Lydia Doub Brinker; brother, Bill Hall; sisters, Libby Preston, Charlotte Greene, Lydia Garland. Surviving is her son, Avalon (Michelle) Doub; son-in-law, Jeff Brinker; grandchildren, Austin Doub, Jacob Doub, Brianna Doub, Will Brinker; brother, David (Margie) Hall; brother-in-law, Gene Garland; and several nieces and nephews. Due to governmental restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Baltimore United Methodist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, PO Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or Baltimore Untied Methodist Church, 2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Us Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
