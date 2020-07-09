Doub, Logan Allen January 2, 1999 - July 6, 2020 East Bend Logan Allen Doub, 21, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born January 2, 1999 in Forsyth County. Logan enjoyed being outdoors, going hunting, fishing, playing golf, and snowboarding. He also enjoyed hanging out with his mustang buddies. Logan worked at Modern Edge, which is a subsidiary company of Johnson Modern Electric. Logan is survived by his mother, Carla Conrad Doub; father, Scott (Kay) Allen Doub; brother, Jordan (Mackenzie) Doub; girlfriend, Malorie Dudley; grandparents, Larry and LuRae Doub, Chuck and Cathy Conrad; great-grandmother, Della Hobson; stepfather, Jeff Livengood; nephews, Declan Doub and Eli Livengood; stepbrother, Austin (Kayla) Livengood; and several other friends and family members. We all love you "Pete!" Logan will be available for viewing Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A private service will be held at a later date. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Doub family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Logan Doub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries