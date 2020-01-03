June 26, 1931 - December 28, 2019 Kermit Calvin Doub, 88, passed away Saturday, December 28 at Westwood Hills Nursing Home in Wilkesboro, NC after several months of declining health. He was born in Forsyth County, where he lived most of his life in the Lewisville and Pfafftown communities. In his later years, he relocated and lived in Traphill, NC. He was employed by R. J. Reynolds for several years. Then he worked for Cheran Corporation at the First Union National Bank in downtown Winston-Salem as a security guard and also maintenance worker until he retired from there after 10 years of service. He enlisted in the army and served in the Korean War and told many tales of his driving a tank, building bridges and of trying to survive in the frigid, freezing minus 40 degree temperatures. He loved hunting and fishing. But his greatest passion of all was baseball. He had played in the Carolina League at Salisbury and Kentucky back in the 1950s and was a southpaw no-hitter/shutout pitcher who made the headlines in numerous newspapers. And he was most proud that he had gotten a contract to go and try out for the Houson Astros at spring training in Florida, an offer he didn't accept, though, because he wanted to stay right where he was at. Leave this nice place for Texas, no way. So anyway after Salisbury and Kentucky, he traveled around, playing in other various leagues. Then he went on to manage and coach Little League baseball, the Lewisville Tigers, for several years. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and N.C. State Wolfpack fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lanier Doub and Genny Woosley Doub; brothers Winburn Doub, Maynard Doub and Belmont Doub; two half-brothers Lestro Doub and B. B. Doub.; his ex-wife and mother of his four children, Ann Hudspeth Doub; and two sons Kermit Michael Doub and Lloyd Lanier Doub. He is survived by one son Richard Lee Doub and a daughter Susan Doub Smith, both of Traphill; one brother Aubrey Doub and a sister Lettie Moore, both of Pfafftown; two grandsons Michael Doub (Amanda) of Lewisville and Kyle Doub of Pfafftown; and three great-grandsons Gavin Doub, Caden Doub and Cannon Doub; and two special life-time family friends Richard and Elizabeth Hauser; and also special family friend Anna Mae Foote. The family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice of Elkin for their compassion, help and care of him as his health rapidly declined. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to them. There are no services planned. Burial will be at a later date.
Doub, Kermit Calvin
To plant a tree in memory of Kermit Daub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately