June 5, 1925 - September 20, 2019 Audrey Denny Doub was born in Stokes County June 5, 1925 to William Samuel Denny and Mary Gibson Denny, she went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019. Mrs. Doub was a member of Bethania Moravian Church. She was married to William Lyndon Doub who preceded her in death in 2003 along with a son Bruce Alan Doub in 2016. Surviving are one daughter, Janice Doub Haneline (Dan), Longwood, Florida; one son, Randall E. Doub (Doris), Pfafftown; two grandsons: Brian and Adam Doub; three granddaughters: Bethany Taggart (David), Alyssa Terry and Amanda Fowler (John); six great-grandchildren: Hannah, Sarah, Ethan, Kayla, Sydney, Axel and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Bethania Moravian Church with Rev. Judy Knopf and Rev. Charles Fishel officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. After the service, there will be a visitation in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, NC 27010. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

