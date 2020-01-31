January 21, 1934 - January 29, 2020 Marie Ann White Doty passed away in Winston-Salem on January 29, 2020 at age 86. She was born in Forsyth County on January 21, 1934. Marie retired from Blumenthal Jewish Home where she worked as a housekeeping supervisor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert S. Doty, Sr.; parents, Delbert and Hattie White; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers. Marie leaves behind her children, Stanley Doty and Deborah Beaver; 1 grandchild; and 1 great-grandchild; and 2 nieces. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 11am at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation (AARF) of Winston Salem. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Doty, Marie Ann White
