December 25, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Mr. William Carl Dotson, age 81, passed away May 9, 2020 at Central Continuing Care in Mt. Airy. He was born December 25, 1938 in Rainelle, WV, to the late William Theodore Dotson and Grace Walkup Dotson. He served his country proudly in the United States Army Reserve. Carl was a longtime member of Woodland Baptist Church. He retired from K&W Cafeteria with 49 years of service. He never knew a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Billy Dotson; one granddaughter, Nicole Dotson, and two brothers, Raymond and Jim Dotson. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Dotson; two sons, Jonathan Dotson (Miranda), Christopher Dotson (Jessica); grandchildren, Diana Lineberry (Josh), Nicholas, Lauren, Gracie, Madison, William, and "Topher;" great-grandchildren, Shawn, Cassie, and Savannah; three brothers, Curtis Dotson (Linda), Guy Dotson, and Robert Dotson; one sister, Jessie Dotson Williamson. Due to the current health conditions, there will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

