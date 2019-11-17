August 29, 1931 - November 13, 2019 Lucille (Lucy) Collins Doss, 88, of King, NC, passed quietly in her home on Wednesday, November, 13th 2019 with loved ones by her side. She was married to the love of her life, Bobby Lee Doss, for 63 years. Together, from this union, they were blessed with six children: Ronald Dees (and Dorothy) of Hickory, Bobby Doss Jr. (and Teresa) of Germanton, Donna Cenedella (and Joe) of Winston-Salem, Tena Noel (and Dennis) of King, Cynthia Eddy (and Raymond) of King, and Michele Nuckles of Winston-Salem. Lucy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Lucy had a beautiful smile, a vivacious personality and a zest for life. She was always positive, even in her last moments of life when going to be with the Lord. She enjoyed watching the sunrise, playing golf, going fishing, and Sunday Bible study at home with her husband and children. Left to cherish her wonderful memory and continue her legacy are her husband, children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Nothing will ever replace the beauty of the woman we all loved so much. "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." - Proverbs 31:28 In honor of her wishes, the family will hold a private service.
