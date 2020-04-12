Donley, Charles William (Bill) July 30, 1952 - April 7, 2020 Charles William (Bill) Donley, 67, of Walkertown, unexpectedly passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1952 in Virginia, to the late Robert and Irene Donley. Bill enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including gardening, old cars, big trucks and boxing, but NASCAR was his favorite. Bill was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War. While in service, he became an accomplished boxer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Megan McKague; a granddaughter, MaKayla Kennedy; brother, Damon Donley; and two sisters, Christine Harmon and Bobbie Jean Yarbrough. Bill is survived by his wife, Becky M. Donley; son, Brian Donley (Nora); daughter, Kim Kennedy (Chris); Shawn and Jessica Boggs; and grandchildren, Destiny Kennedy, Kentley and Matthew McKague. He is also survived by his sister, Aileen Enscore; three brothers, Buddy Donley, Bernard Donley (Carolyn), Douglas Donley (Cynthia); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations on public gatherings at this time a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S.Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
