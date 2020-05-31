December 7, 1928 - May 28, 2020 Patricia Catherine Murphy Donadio, age 91, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born in Independence, MO to Ellen J. and Edwin W. Murphy on December 7, 1928. Pat grew up in Clayton, MO, a suburb of St. Louis with her mother, siblings, and beloved grandparents. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1946 and attended Business Secretarial School in St. Louis. She met her husband, Donald Arthur Donadio, at a USO dance in St. Louis, MO. They married in St. Louis, MO on October 2, 1954 and relocated to Winston-Salem in 1955. Pat began her secretarial career with St. Louis City attorney, James Crowe. In Winston-Salem, she was employed by Baptist Hospital's Dr. Edward Beason. Afterwards, she served as secretary for the Winston-Salem City Attorney's office, where she retired in 1993. Pat was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church where she was a member of the St. Teresa's Guild, the church choir, and Schola. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the opportunity to live and travel around the United States and abroad, beach trips with the St. Teresa's Guild, babysitting grandchildren and taking them out for ice cream, bridge parties, going to dinner dances, and having a martini cocktail and a nice dinner with Don. Pat always supported the many family activities including horses, hockey, baseball, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She had a love for dogs, entertaining guests, and spending time with Don. Pat was always ready to help and was a volunteer in the St. Leo's church office, at The Community Care Center, Meals-on-Wheels, and the March of Dimes. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Arthur Donadio, her parents Ellen J. and Edwin W. Murphy, her grandparents Nelle and Paul Guerard and Catherine and William Murphy, her sister Ellen Lindstrom, and two brothers, William and Paul. She is survived by her children Mary Nelle, Paul and wife Jan, Michael and wife Jill, Kathleen and husband Craig, Donald and wife Marianne, Thomas and wife Valorie, grandchildren: Jacqueline, Sean, Brian, Katie, Lauren, Matthew, Chris, Laura, Caroline, Benedict, Jude, Francis, Maria, Sophia, Brigitta, Holli, Nicholas, Victoria and 10 great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at the Salisbury National Cemetery, in Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, St Leo the Great Catholic Church, The Community Care Center, Smile Train cleft surgeries, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Township, PA 18411. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
