June 7, 1923 - December 23, 2019 Mrs. Frances Helen Domanski, 96, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a short illness. Frances was born on June 7, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Giordano. One of the last of 12 children. Frances was raised in Brooklyn, New York, where she met and married Anthony "Buddy" Domanski. Frances and Buddy moved to West Babylon, Long Island, where she worked as chef at the Silver Pheasant Italian Restaurant for 25 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Frances enjoyed watching sporting events, especially golf and also loved reading, and watching the Hallmark channel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Buddy Domanski; and her son, James Wnentowski. Surviving are one son, Michael Giordano (wife Kathy); one daughter-in-law, Mary Wnentowski; four grandchildren, Georgianna Strauser, Christine Canderozzi (husband Jim), Frances Cook (husband David), and Patricia Scelfo (Damien); eight great-grandchildren, Drew, Jordin, Jonathon, Madison, David, Dominick, Sophia, and Sabrina; and many nieces and nephews who adored and loved her. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Forsyth Memorial Park with Fr. Carl Zdancewicz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice home and Frances' loving neighbors and friends for all their love and care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Domanski, Mrs. Frances Helen
To send flowers to the family of Frances Domanski, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 30
Graveside Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Frances's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately