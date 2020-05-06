Mount Airy - Mrs. Elaine Doggett, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Central Continuing Care. A private graveside service will be held at God's Acre. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Doggett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

