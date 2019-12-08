September 28, 1969 - November 27, 2019 William Frank Dodson, age 50, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27th 2019 at the KB Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem. He was born on September 28th, 1969 to Hassell Dodson and the late Peggy Biby Dodson. He was employed at FTG, Inc. under owner Jim Annas. Willy truly lived life to the fullest, playing disc golf, going to Nascar races, watching UNC basketball/football games and enjoying fishing at Kure Beach, North Carolina. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He married his beloved wife, Michelle Blakley Dodson, on Feburary the 2nd 1991 in Dillon, South Carolina. He was the proud father of Stanley Davis, wife Leslie of Kernersville and Joshua Davis, wife Jessica of Midlothian, VA. He was the proud "Papa" to his four grandchildren Karlee Davis, Carson Davis, Bryce Carrington and Gabriel Davis. He is survived by a beloved sister, Tena Dodson Sullivan and brother in law Vern Sullivan of Kernersville and a beloved brother Mark Dodson and his wife Teresa Thornett Dodson of Colfax. He has many loved nieces and nephews, who all known him by "Papa Willy." Family, friends and others whose lives Willy touched are invited to Main Street Baptist Church of Kernersville for a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Sunday, December 15th 2019 at 2:00 pm. Please join us in this Celebration! In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Main Street Baptist Church, Audio/Video Fund, 126 North Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 Twin City Cremations 122 Spruce Street N, Winston Salem, NC 27101
