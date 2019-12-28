March 3, 1941 - December 26, 2019 SANDY RIDGE- Pencie Faye Knight Dodson, 78, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Delta United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Dodson Cemetery. Mrs. Dodson was born March 3, 1941, in Stokes County to the late Wheeler Edward and Mary Sue "Sudie" Plaster Knight. Pencie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and mother-in-law. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Gray Knight and an infant brother along with her stepmother, Mary Edith Mabe Duncan Knight. Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Melvin Dodson; three daughters, Penny Sands (Gray), Anita Bottoms (Steve), Tricia Craddock (Jerry); two brothers, Denzil Knight (Margaret) Bonnie Knight (Linda); two sisters, Roxie Steele and Rhonda Bullins (Randy); grandchildren, Montana Sands (Emily), Erica Willard (Justin), Matt Craddock (Emily) and Jake Craddock (Lora); great-grandchildren, Emma, Ella, and Kahlan. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. The family will receive friends all other times at the residence. A special thank you to Cone Health Cancer Center, Hospice of Rockingham County, and all the family and friends who have shown their love and support throughout this journey. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC-65, Reidsville, NC 27320. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
