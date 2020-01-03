March 26, 1975 - December 29, 2019 Mandell Dobson, Jr., 44, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home in Charlotte, NC. Growing up in Winston-Salem, Mandell was a standout All-Conference athlete at Parkland High School in football and track which earned him a full scholarship to Elon University. Condolences may be posted online at www.alexanderfunerals.com. Alexander Funeral Home 1424 Statesville Ave
Dobson, Mandell
