December 25, 1927 - July 31, 2019 Mrs. Fannie Hairston-Smith Dobson, 91 of P.O. Box 582, Boonville, NC, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, July 31st at Forsyth Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. She was born on December 25, 1927, to Neelie Hairston Smith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and well loved by all who knew her. Fannie was a member of Clarks Chapel Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess, choir member, chairperson of the culinary committee, Willing Workers Club, and missionary member. She truly loved her church and was an active and faithful member. She worked at Washington Mills and Indera Mills as a seamstress for many years, and Hugh Chatham Thrift Shop. She was also a nurse's aide and a caregiver for Mrs. Betty Ward, Marilyn Scales, and Hallie Cundiff. Fannie loved all the children in the community, and never hesitated to make sure they were all well fed. She was also known for making the best potato salad in the world! She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude, her son, Jerry (Margie) Dobson, and her daughter, Gloria (Carlton) Solomon. Fannie leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters; Annice (Cleve - deceased) Williams, her caregiver, of Boonville, NC and Mollie (Reed-deceased) Smith of Westfield, NC; two sons Joseph Dobson, of Winston-Salem, NC and Garry Dobson of Raleigh, NC. Her grandchildren; Calya, Chanel, Adrian, LaKesha, Brentton, Melanie, Jonathan, Nathan, Andre, Shannon, Alisha, and Gary Jr; fourteen great-grandchildren, a special caregiver, Nakea Hampton, a dear family friend, Larry Grimes, and a host of relatives, cousins, and friends. The family would also like to extend their utmost gratitude to Dr. Young, Dr. Sullivan, and ICU nurses of Forsyth Hospital. The family will receive friends at Gentry Funeral Home in Yadkinville, NC on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at Clarks Memorial Baptist Church in Boonville, NC on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with Minister Mary Shackleford officiating. The body will lie in state from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm. The eulogy will be preached by Rev. Joel Shackleford of Clarks Memorial Baptist Church. She will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
-
Winston-Salem doctor issued criminal summons on false insurance claim
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately