December 25, 1927 - July 31, 2019 Mrs. Fannie Hairston-Smith Dobson, 91 of P.O. Box 582, Boonville, NC, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, July 31st at Forsyth Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. She was born on December 25, 1927, to Neelie Hairston Smith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and well loved by all who knew her. Fannie was a member of Clarks Chapel Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess, choir member, chairperson of the culinary committee, Willing Workers Club, and missionary member. She truly loved her church and was an active and faithful member. She worked at Washington Mills and Indera Mills as a seamstress for many years, and Hugh Chatham Thrift Shop. She was also a nurse's aide and a caregiver for Mrs. Betty Ward, Marilyn Scales, and Hallie Cundiff. Fannie loved all the children in the community, and never hesitated to make sure they were all well fed. She was also known for making the best potato salad in the world! She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude, her son, Jerry (Margie) Dobson, and her daughter, Gloria (Carlton) Solomon. Fannie leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters; Annice (Cleve - deceased) Williams, her caregiver, of Boonville, NC and Mollie (Reed-deceased) Smith of Westfield, NC; two sons Joseph Dobson, of Winston-Salem, NC and Garry Dobson of Raleigh, NC. Her grandchildren; Calya, Chanel, Adrian, LaKesha, Brentton, Melanie, Jonathan, Nathan, Andre, Shannon, Alisha, and Gary Jr; fourteen great-grandchildren, a special caregiver, Nakea Hampton, a dear family friend, Larry Grimes, and a host of relatives, cousins, and friends. The family would also like to extend their utmost gratitude to Dr. Young, Dr. Sullivan, and ICU nurses of Forsyth Hospital. The family will receive friends at Gentry Funeral Home in Yadkinville, NC on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at Clarks Memorial Baptist Church in Boonville, NC on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with Minister Mary Shackleford officiating. The body will lie in state from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm. The eulogy will be preached by Rev. Joel Shackleford of Clarks Memorial Baptist Church. She will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

