May 10, 1933 - April 14, 2020 MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Royce O'Brien Dixon, 86, of Bonkin Lake Road, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home. Mr. Dixon was born on May 10, 1933, in Davie County, to the late Roy Vincent and Otis Ratledge Dixon. Mr. Dixon was known as "The Shoe Man". After a career with the Journal & Sentinal, he was owner and operator of Kata Shoes, formerly Knapp Shoes. He was a great salesman, who had a big heart. He was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of '51 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served for two years. He enjoyed driving his original '57 Chevy Belair, which is still in the family, and taught his daughters how to drive. He enjoyed bowling, gardening and had a big heart for animals. He also loved Myrtle Beach, going to the Waffle House and never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Vincent Dixon; and his dog, Chance. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Janie Katherine White Dixon of the home; two daughters, Kathy Ann Dixon of Winston-Salem; and Tammy Moraska Crissman (Kenneth) of Myrtle Beach, SC; a beloved grandson, Conor John Mulderrig; two nephews; and his cat, Punkin. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be conducted at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mocksville, with Rev. Arnold Gosnell officiating. Memorials may be considered for Humane Society of Forsyth County, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27401 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Suite 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
