August 4, 1948 - October 18, 2019 Funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Union Chapel Church, with family visitation beginning at 11 am. Mrs. Dixon may be viewed today from 2 pm-6 pm at Douthit's. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

