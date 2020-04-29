February 11, 1954 - April 25, 2020 WALNUT COVE Gregory Levan Dixon, 66, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 25, 2020. Gregory was born on February 11, 1954 in Forsyth County to the late George Keaton and Hazel Dixon. He was a member of New London Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and the adult Sunday school teacher. Gregory was retired from Weiland Copper and served his country proudly in the Unites States Marine Corps. He enjoyed golfing, pool, fishing, basketball and gardening. Gregory was preceded in death by his father, George Keaton; and his mother, Hazel Dixon Gray. He is survived by his loving wife, Christie King Dixon; 4 children, Kelda Blakemore, Curtis Blakemore, Jr., Rosha Dixon, and Gregory Dixon; stepdaughter, Alexis Welch; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Carvetta Johnson, Veronica Hayes, Znovia Shuff, Sebrina Martin, and Tressa Pass; and 2 brothers, Siddall Gray and James Gray. There will be a private family graveside service held on Thursday at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Robert Hairston and Pastor Mike King officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New London Progressive Primitive Baptist Church: 812 Broad St. Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Dixon family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

