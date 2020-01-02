October 30, 1927 - December 28, 2019 Mrs. Doraden "Deanie" Robertson Dixon, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born October 30, 1927 in Stokes County to Vergie Spencer Robertson and William Walter Robertson. Mrs. Dixon was a member of Friedland Moravian Church and was a member of the Airstream Trailer Club Carolina Unit. She retired from Western Electric after 26 years of service and was a summer resident of Linville Land Harbor in Newland, NC. Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Thomas Dixon, Sr.; a grandson, Ryan Lee Byerly; four sisters and three brothers. Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Dixon Byerly (Lee) of Clemmons; a son, Edwin T. Dixon, Jr. (Anne) of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Katherine Toms (David) and Charlotte Dixon; a great-granddaughter, Mabel Toms and a sister, Opal Mabe. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Friedland Moravian Church with Rev. Wayne Byerly officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Dixon, Doraden "Deanie"
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Friedland Moravian Church
2750 Friedland Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
Friedland Moravian Church
2750 Friedland Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
