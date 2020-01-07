July 26, 1929 - January 5, 2020 Mrs. Thelma Spainhour Dinkins, 90, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on July 26, 1929 to the late James Marvin and Flora Dull Spainhour. Mrs. Dinkins was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 35 years of service. She enjoyed quilting and working in her flower beds and yard. Preceding her in death was her husband, Ace Jackson "Jack" Dinkins; three brothers and three sisters. Surviving is her daughter, Phyllis Greene (Robert); two grandsons, Chris Greene and Zach Greene (Morgan); two great-grandsons, Ace Jackson Greene and Isaac Paul Greene; two step-great-granddaughters, Hannah Shore and Emma Shore; two brothers, Paul Ray Spainhour (Grace) and Dallas Spainhour; sister, Lorene Groce (Ralph); also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Shiloh Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. John Beeg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Tuesday at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Shiloh Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 125, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
