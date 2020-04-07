December 13, 1921 - April 5, 2020 Mrs. Queenie "Penny" Pendleton Dilworth, 98, of Winston-Salem, passed peacefully from death to life eternal on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on a farm in Woolwine, Virginia on December 13, 1921 to Clora Clemmon DeHart Pendleton and John Ellis Pendleton. She may have moved away from there, but a part of her always remained there. During WWII she repaired and worked on military aircraft for the war effort. After the war she became a beautician. She married Raymer Dilworth and relocated to Winston-Salem. Retiring from a long career at Western Electric, she devoted her time to flowers and gardening. She was an active participant in the Kernersville Farmer's Market, where she sold flowers and vegetables. Her house was always bright with blooms. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She is survived by a son, R. Galen Dilworth of Kernersville, many nieces and nephews, and her longtime friend, Rita Hester, the daughter she never had. The family thanks the friendly and loving staff at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Winston-Salem. Due to restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus, the funeral service will be a graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to two nonprofits dear to her, the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC, 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
