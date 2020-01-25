June 2, 1983 - January 22, 2020 Heather D'Anne Long Dillon of Walkertown passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health after a valiant battle with cancer. Heather was born June 2, 1983 in Forsyth County to David Duane Long, Sr. and Connie Chandler Peddle. She enjoyed decorating, boating, cooking, refurbishing furniture and spending time at the beach. Heather was a member of Triad Baptist Church, where she participated in many activities. She loved her church and her church family. Heather was an amazing wife, mother and daughter; she always had a smile on her face and was known as the "hostess with the mostest" by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby and Pete Chandler and David B. Long and Barbara A. Adams. In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Justin Dillon; two daughters, Zoe and Aadyn; and her brother, David Long Jr. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020at Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC with Pastor Robert Decker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Dillon, Heather D'Anne Long
