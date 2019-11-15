July 10, 1946 - November 10, 2019 Christine Dillon, 73, passed away surrounded by immediate family November 10, 2019. Born in Winston-Salem, NC to Joseph and Mildred Brewer, Chris graduated from Appalachian State University in 1970 and retired from the State of Arizona Department of Economic Security. Survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Benjamin Dillon; daughter, Stephanie (Jason); sisters, Frances Todd and Susan Long (Terry). Preceded in death by her parents; son, John; and brother, Jody. Visitation will be held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248, November 17, 2019, 3pm to 6pm. Graveside funeral will be held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery on November 18, 2019, at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the charity of your choice in Christine's name. Valley of the Sun Mortuary 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, Arizona 85248
