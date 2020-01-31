July 1, 1935 - January 29, 2020 Mrs. Arlene Wood Dietz, age 84, of State Road passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Dietz was born July 1, 1935 in Wilkes County to Paul and Myrtle Pearl Simmons Wood. Mrs. Dietz was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and seamstress. Arlene enjoyed flower arranging; gardening; cooking; and working in her ceramic shop. She was always willing to help anybody and everybody that needed it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Jean Wood Cockerham and son-in-law, Andy Cooke. Survivors include: her husband, Allan Dietz of the home and daughter, Paula Cooke of Hamptonville. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Tomlin officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd, Dobson, NC 27017. The family would like to thank Dr. Joanie Williams; Sandy Shaver, FNP; Amy Cothren; and JoAnn Carter for their friendship and care during Arlene's illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Dietz, Arlene Wood
To send flowers to the family of Arlene Dietz, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Receiving of Friends
Saturday, February 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Elkin Funeral Service
Elkin Funeral Service
Elkin, NC 28621
Elkin Funeral Service
Elkin, NC 28621
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Receiving of Friends begins.
Feb 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Rock Baptist Church
3800 Flat Rock Church Road
Hamptonville, NC 27020
3800 Flat Rock Church Road
Hamptonville, NC 27020
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 2
Interment
Sunday, February 2, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Crestwood Memorial Gardens
Hwy 21
State Road, NC 28621
Hwy 21
State Road, NC 28621
Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Interment begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately