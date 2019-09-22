January 3, 1933 - September 16, 2019 Maria Soledad "Marisol" Dickson, of Bermuda Run, NC, died on Monday September 16, 2019 at her home in Bermuda Village. Marisol was born on January 3, 1933 to Eugenio and Marjorie Vidal in Antofagasta, Chile and graduated from Santiago College. Marisol was a loving mother to her three children, who were raised by her and first husband Walter Douthit. In her middle years, she was dedicated to her work at the American Cancer Society. Marisol was an avid gardener, reader, and enjoyed traveling the world. In Bermuda Village, she was active in several women's associations, art groups, and book clubs. Marisol was known for her grace, empathy, and her warm, beautiful smile. She was a patient listener, and always had a kind word for everyone. She and husband Howard lived joyously together in Emmaus PA, Pinehurst, NC, and most recently in Bermuda Run, NC. Marisol was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Howard Dickson, and their loving families. A celebration of her life will be held at Bermuda Village on Saturday October 26th at 2pm. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem NC 27103 or the ACS.
