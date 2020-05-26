December 24, 1955 - May 24, 2020 Michael Foy Dickens, 64, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born December 24, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Foy William Dickens and Sarah Claudine Blankenship Dickens. Mr. Dickens lived a quiet life on the farm, and he loved watching all types of sports and wartime history. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Travis Dickens. He is survived by his wife, Janet Weavil Dickens; sons, Cody Dickens, and Foy Dickens; grandchildren, Noah Dickens, Sarah Dickens, Abigail Dickens, Chloe Dickens, Kaden Dickens; sister, Shelia (Jim) Swartz. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

