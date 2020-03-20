October 23, 1939 - March 18, 2020 Mr. Bobby Joe Dezern, 80, passed away at Trellis Supportive Care on March 18, 2020. Bobby was born on October 23, 1939 to Eddie Dezern and Martha Sue Daisy Fowler Dezern in Jonesville, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Phelps Dezern, and five siblings: Ola Mason, James Dezern, Raymond Dezern, Madeline Dowell, and Louise Dezern. Surviving are his son, Chris Dezern; daughter, Laura Dezern Cooper and husband, Michael; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Windell Dezern; sister, Opal Brown; and a large, extended family. A private, family service will be held. Interment will be at Pfafftown Christian Church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

