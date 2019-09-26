August 2, 1962 - September 17, 2019 Vernon Darin Dew, 57, of Bermuda Run, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Trellis Supportive Care after an extended battle with ALS. He was born August 2, 1962 in New Hanover County. Darin lived a life of gratitude and was adored and loved by all who knew him. He spent many summer days enjoying family on Topsail Island. He loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. He played the game of golf well and could be found on a golf course with his best friend Dean Gilliam often. Near and dear to Darin's heart were his many pets. Darin was preceded in death by his father, Vernon McCoy Dew, and an uncle, Johnie Mitchell Dew. Surviving are his mother, Billie Gibbs Dew; a sister, Angela Dew Starnes; two nieces, Caroline Starnes Bulluck (William) and Mary Frances Starnes; aunts and uncles, Don Jones (Linda), Larry Jones (Karen), Gary Dew (Brenda) and Bess Dew. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to: the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, AARF of Winston-Salem, or the ALS Association. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel in Bermuda Run, NC with Chaplain Rennie Adcock officiating. A reception will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
