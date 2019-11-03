February 13, 1928 - October 31, 2019 Tommie Lee Wood DeViney, 91, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Winston-Salem. Mrs. DeViney was born February 13, 1928 in Forsyth County to the late Erastus Jones and Margaret Newsom Wood. Mrs. DeViney attended Gray High School. She retired from Western Electric after 36 years of service. Mrs. DeViney was a long-time member of Home Moravian Church and served the church faithfully in many capacities. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to dance and sing and would be best described as a people person. In addition to her parents, Mrs. DeViney was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James Wilton DeViney; and siblings, Rosemary Fulp, Betty Lou Tesh, Jack Wood and Kenneth Wood. Mrs. DeViney is survived by her daughters, Vickie DeViney Caddell (Clement) and Terry DeViney Honaker (Roy); three grandchildren; Tamra Hayes, Christian Honaker (Jackie), and Amanda Donovan (Eric); one great-grandchild; Lena Honaker; sister; Doris Stone; sister-in-law, Margie D. Eakers; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Home Moravian Church, burial will be in Salem Moravian Graveyard. The family will receive friends following the burial in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for the care and attention given to Mrs. DeViney and the family. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
