June 21, 1931 - June 18, 2020 Kernersville - Mrs. Katherine Eloise Derrah, 88, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late George and Ona Morphies. Mrs. Derrah loved her family dearly and loved her church. She also enjoyed spending time watching the food network. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Sarge" Derrah; a son, Eddie Derrah; four brothers, Roger, Pete, Richard, and Jack Morphies; and two sisters; Georgia Cline and Helen Nelson. She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Mcgee (husband, Danny); two granddaughters, Jennifer Weavil (Shane), and Becky Mcgee; two great-grandchildren, Lucy Lyn Thomas and Charles Albert Thomas; and special friends, Linda Smith and Peggy Rice. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Mrs. Derrah will be available for viewing from 1-1:45 pm. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel

To send flowers to the family of Katherine Derrah, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 20, 2020
2:00PM
Union Grove Baptist Church - Oak Ridge
5424 Union Grove Rd
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries