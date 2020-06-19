June 21, 1931 - June 18, 2020 Kernersville - Mrs. Katherine Eloise Derrah, 88, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late George and Ona Morphies. Mrs. Derrah loved her family dearly and loved her church. She also enjoyed spending time watching the food network. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Sarge" Derrah; a son, Eddie Derrah; four brothers, Roger, Pete, Richard, and Jack Morphies; and two sisters; Georgia Cline and Helen Nelson. She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Mcgee (husband, Danny); two granddaughters, Jennifer Weavil (Shane), and Becky Mcgee; two great-grandchildren, Lucy Lyn Thomas and Charles Albert Thomas; and special friends, Linda Smith and Peggy Rice. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Mrs. Derrah will be available for viewing from 1-1:45 pm. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
Service information
2:00PM
5424 Union Grove Rd
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Tags
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately