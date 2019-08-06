December 27, 1939 - July 30, 2019 Ray E. Dequenne, Sr., age 79, of Mocksville, NC passed away July 30, 2019 surrounded by family. Born December 27, 1939 in Clariton, PA, Ray raised his family in Somerset County, PA prior to moving to Mocksville in 2010. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest H. and Elvira (Shupe) Dequenne and brother Ernest E. Dequenne. Survived by his wife, Kathryn N. Dequenne of Mocksville, NC and six children: Ray E. Dequenne, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, Barry T. Dequenne of Sterling, VA, Jocelyn Dequenne of Stuttgart, Germany, Damon C. Dequenne of Winston-Salem, NC, Michelle Augenstein of Oakland, CA, and Jason W. Dequenne of Clarksville, TN. Also survived by six grandchildren: Emily, Jared, Samuel, Joshua, Jake and Maxwell. A private interment will be held at a later date at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in McKeesport, PA. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Elms Nursing and Rehab of Clemmons, NC and Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem for the care, support and love shown to Ray and his family in his final months of life. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Elms or Trellis Supportive Care.
