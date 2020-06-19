June 5, 1935 - June 16, 2020 Helen Martin Dent, 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Pulaski, VA on June 5, 1935 to the late Jess and Ruby Smith Martin. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, a member of the International Association of the Rebekah Assemblies, and was an artist. She was a supervisor in medical records at Baptist Hospital for 37 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Davis Dent, Sr., and by a brother, Lawrence Martin. Surviving are her sons, Jack Davis Dent, Jr. and William Martin Dent; a sister, Glenna Dockery; a brother, Garland Martin; grandchildren, Jean Kelley, Aaron Robbins, and Sydney Everton; great-grandchildren Camden Kelley and Tanner Kelley; and nieces and nephews, Clifford Dockery, Bethany Dockery, Randy Dockery, and Matthew Martin. Due to the executive order by the governor regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Dent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries