July 5, 1983 - December 7, 2019 Ms. Leann Nicole Edmondson Denny, 36, of Rural Hall, graduated to heaven on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was a tenacious fighter and battled cancer for the last two years. She was born in Wayne Co., NC on July 5, 1983. She worked at Stratford BBQ and was of the Baptist faith. She was a USAF "brat" and lived in Goldsboro, England, Charleston, and King. Leann was short in stature with a big heart. She leaves behind three children, Abi Denny, Malachi Denny and Draven Sellers; her parents, Alan and Beverly Edmondson; a sister, Heather Velasquez and husband RC; a brother, William Edmondson and wife Amber; her grandmothers, Jeannette Edmondson, and Virginia Byerly; two special aunts, Cynthia Walker and Kathy Blevins and husband Larry; several nieces and nephews and cousins; her best friend, Ricky Nelson, Jr.; and special friends, Celisse Parnell and Melissa Denny. Leann was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Edmondson. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Stan Scott officiating. The family will greet friends after the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy is proudly assisting the Leann's family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
