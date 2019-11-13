March 15, 1942 - November 12, 2019 Mr. Konstantinos Vasilios Demopoulos, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born in Paparousi Evrytania, Greece to the late Vasilios and Georgia Demopoulos on March 15, 1942. Kosta was a hard worker and enjoyed life to the fullest. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Demopoulos; loving children: Billy Demopoulos and wife Georgia, Georgia Kastanas and husband Peter, Fay Ballas and husband Sam, and Johnny Demopoulos; his wonderful grandchildren: Maria Kaperonis and husband Sarantos, Gregory, Konstantinos, Vaios, Gabriella, Nicholas, Christo, Erinne, Veronica, and Panayoti; sisters: Kaliopi; Stavroula Eirini and husband Odysseas, and Efigenia; sisters-in-law, Dina Demopoulos and Cleopatra Demopoulos; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Father George Kouzelis and Father Constantine Shepherd. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the church with the Trisagion service beginning at 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
